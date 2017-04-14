7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Richard Ashcroft, Ed Sheeran and Pins

Here’s our 15th round-up of 2017 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including concerts by Richard Ashcroft, Chris de Burgh, Ed Sheeran and the Saw Doctors.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, April 21.

Ed Sheeran.

• Chart-dominating singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran returns to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena next Wednesday and Thursday, April 19 and 20, for his third and fourth shows there. His third LP, Divide, is still at the top of the album chart, and he’s got three songs in the singles chart’s top 10 – Shape of You at No 1, Galway Girl at No 2 and Castle on the Hill at No 6. Tickets to see the West Yorkshire-born 26-year-old cost £44 or £75. Ryan McMullan and Anne Marie will be supporting. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Irish rock act the Saw Doctors are at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tonight, April 14, to play a gig rescheduled from Thursday, December 15. The band, formed in County Galway and together from 1986 to 2013 and since 2015, are on tour to promote their upcoming eighth album, to be titled Uber Value. Admission is £28.12, and any tickets for the December show remain valid. Noelie McDonnell is supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Alternative rock icon Richard Ashcroft is playing at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Monday, April 17. The Verve frontman is on the road to promote his fifth album, These People, a No 3 hit following its release last May, and this is the first and smallest date on a tour also taking Glasgow’s SSE Hydro and the First Direct Arena in Leeds. Tickets, priced £39.50, to see the Lancashire-born 45-year-old have sold out but might be available from secondary sellers. Black Grape will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Singer-songwriter Chris de Burgh can be seen at the Sage Gateshead next Tuesday, April 18. The Argentinian-born but Irish-raised 68-year-old, alias Christopher Davison, is touring to plug his 21st album, A Better World, a No 60 hit upon its release last September. Tickets to see de Burgh, best known for his chart-topping 1986 single The Lady in Red, cost £59.13 or £48.38. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Pins can be seen at the Cluny 2 in Newcastle on Monday, April 17. The alternative act were formed in Manchester in 2011 and have released two albums since, 2013’s Girls Like Us and 2015’s Wild Nights, followed by a five-track EP last month called Bad Thing. Tickets cost £9. Baby in Vain and Yassassin are supporting. For details, go to thecluny.com/gigs

• Bury Tomorrow are playing at the Riverside in Newcastle on Monday, April 17. The metalcore band, formed in Hampshire in 2006, are on tour to promote their fourth album, Earthbound, a No 27 hit following its release in January 2016. Tickets cost £16. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk

• More than 70 bands are playing at nine venues, including the Georgian Theatre and Arc, for this year’s all-day Stockton Calling festival tomorrow, April 15. Acts featured include Cast, Cattle and Cane, Milburn, White and the Bay Rays. Tickets, priced £20, have sold out, but some might be available on the day. For details, go to www.stocktoncalling.co.uk