7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Ricky Gervais, Guadalupe Plata and Saint Etienne

Here’s our 22nd round-up of 2017 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including concerts by the Wedding Present, Saint Etienne, David Ford and Guadalupe Plata.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, June 9.

David Ford.

• Indie rock veterans the Wedding Present are bringing a tour to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of their debut album, George Best, a No 47 hit in 1987, to Newcastle’s O2 Academy next Wednesday, June 7. Tickets to see the band, formed in West Yorkshire in 1985 and reunited in 2004 after splitting up in 1997, cost £21. Young Romance will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• US country-and-western singer-songwriter Nikki Lane is visiting the Sage Gateshead’s hall two next Wednesday, June 7, to promote her non-charting third album, Highway Queen, released in February. Tickets to see the South Carolina-born 33-year-old cost £13.10. Ruby Boots will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Dance pop act Saint Etienne are on at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two next Thursday, June 8, to plug their ninth album, Home Counties, out today. Tickets to see the trio, formed in London in 1990, cost £25.60. Kero Kero Bonito will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Comedian Ricky Gervais can be seen at Newcastle City Hall on Monday and Tuesday, June 5 and 6. Tickets to see the Berkshire-born 55-year-old, best known for creating sitcoms including Extras and The Office, cost £33.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

Ricky Gervais is on in Newcastle twice next week.

• Guadalupe Plata can be seen at the Cluny in Newcastle on Monday, June 5. Tickets to see the Spanish blues trio, formed in Ubeda in 2006 and over here to promote their fourth LP, Guadalupe Plata 2017, released in May, cost £8. Lonesome Shack will be supporting them. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Singer-songwriter David Ford is playing at the Cluny in Newcastle on Tuesday, June 6. Tickets to see the Kent-born 39-year-old, a former member of indie pop act Easyworld, cost £15. Michele Stodart and JP Ruggieri will be supporting him. A new EP titled the Union, a follow-up to his 2014 mini-LP The Arrangement, will be available at the show. For details, go to thecluny.com

• The National Theatre’s production of Simon Stephens’ 2012 stage adaptation of the 2003 Mark Haddon novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is on at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, June 10. Its cast includes Scott Reid, Sam Newton and Oliver Boot. Tickets to see the show, directed by Marianne Elliot, cost from £14.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk