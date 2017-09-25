7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Texas, Suzanne Vega and Machine Gun Kelly

Here’s our 38th round-up of the year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including shows by Texas, From the Jam and Machine Gun Kelly.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, September 29.

Machine Gun Kelly.

• Tribute act From the Jam are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tomorrow, September 23. The band, formed in 2007 and featuring Jam bassist Bruce Foxton, will be playing the Jam’s final album, 1982’s The Gift, to mark the 35th anniversary of its release, plus a selection of greatest hits. Tickets cost £23. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• US rapper Machine Gun Kelly can be seen at Newcastle’s O2 Academy next Tuesday, September 26. The 27-year-old Texan, alias Colson Baker, is over here to plug his third album, Bloom, a No 37 hit upon its release in May. Tickets cost £28.10. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• US singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega is playing at the Sage Gateshead tomorrow, September 23, as part of a tour celebrating the 30th and 25th anniversaries respectively of her albums Solitude Standing and 99.9F. The 58-year-old New Yorker will be performing both her second and fourth LPs, a No 2 hit in 1987 and No 20 in 1992 respectively, in full, as well as more tracks from throughout a career dating back to the early 1980s. Tickets cost £32.20 or £37.60. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Scottish blues act the Blueswater are playing at the Cluny in Newcastle on Sunday, September 24. Tickets to see the band, formed in Edinburgh in 2011, cost £7. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers are playing at Playhouse Whitley Bay next Thursday, September 28. Tickets to see the Scottish pop act at the North Tyneside venue cost £22.50. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• Veteran Scottish pop act Texas can be seen at Newcastle City Hall next Wednesday, September 27. The band, formed in Glasgow in 1986 and still fronted by Sharleen Spiteri, are on tour to promote their ninth album, Jump on Board, a No 6 hit following its release in April. Tickets cost from £34. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Son of a Preacher Man, a musical featuring songs by Dusty Springfield, can be seen at the Sunderland Empire until tomorrow, September 23. Written by Warner Brown and directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood, it stars Diana Vickers and Debra Stephenson. Tickets cost £17.85 to £42.35. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire