7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by the Coral, Wonder Stuff, Vaselines and Little Comets

Here’s our 34th round-up of the year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including the return of Gateshead’s Chase Park Festival at a different location.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, August 25.

The Wonder Stuff.

• Gateshead’s Chase Park Festival keeps getting bigger and better with each passing year, and 2017’s event, the eighth, is maintaining that upward curve by securing Merseyside alternative rock act the Coral as headliners. It’s being held almost four miles east of the host venue it takes its name from due to improvement works under way there and will instead take place at Saltwell Park in Low Fell tomorrow, August 26, from noon to 9pm. Supporting the Coral, formed on the Wirral in 1996 and last in the top 20 last year with their eighth album, Distance Inbetween, a No 13 hit, are Little Comets, Cattle and Cane, Boy Jumps Ship, Alex Francis, Vito and James Leonard Hewitson. Tickets are £13.75. For details, go to www.chaseparkfestival.co.uk

• Movie legend Mel Brooks is bringing a stage adaptation of his 1974 comedy film Young Frankenstein to Newcastle’s Theatre Royal ahead of its opening in London’s West End, at the Garrick Theatre at the end of next month. Directed by Susan Stroman and starring Ross Noble, Lesley Joseph and Hadley Fraser, it opens tomorrow, August 26, and runs until Saturday, September 9. Tickets cost from £19.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Wearside alternative rock trio Rayne are playing at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 tonight, August 25. Tickets to see the band, formed in 1997 by bassist and frontman Ben Potts, guitarist Adam Dagg and drummer Steven Naisbet while they were at school together, cost £5.05. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Indie rock veterans the Wonder Stuff can be seen at Stockton’s Georgian Theare tomorrow. Tickets, priced £20, for this show, rescheduled from May, have sold out but might be available from other sources. The West Midlands band, together from 1986 to 1994 and since 2000, are possibly best known for their 1991 single The Size of a Cow, a No 5 hit, or their chart-topping cover version of Dizzy with comedian Vic Reeves later that year. Their eighth and latest album, 30 Goes Around the Sun, was a No 38 hit last year. For details, go to teesmusicalliance.org.uk/live-events or thewonderstuff.co.uk

• US alternative rock act the Orwells are on at the Cluny in Newcastle tonight, August 18. The five-piece act, formed in Illinois in 2009, are over here to promote their non-charting third album, Terrible Human Beings, released in February as a follow-up to 2014’s Disgraceland. Tickets cost £12. Them Things will be supporting. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Scottish alternative rockers the Vaselines play at the Cluny in Newcastle tonight, August 18. The act, now a duo made up of Eugene Kelly and Frances McKee again, were formed in Glasgow in 1986 and have split up and reformed, in various formats, since then. Their third and latest album, V for Vaselines, was released in 2014. Tickets cost £18. Proceeds will go to to the Percy Hedley Foundation’s Hedleys Able2 appeal. E’Spaniel will play a support set. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Northumberland’s Bamburgh B Festival is being held today, August 25. Acts performing include the Joe Mangels, Rhionne and Hardly Original. Tickets cost £20, and proceeds go to HospiceCare North Northumberland. For details, go to bfest.org.uk