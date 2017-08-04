7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by the Manic Street Preachers, DMA’s and Lambchop

Here’s our 31st round-up of the year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including an outdoor gigs by the Manic Street Preachers, plus indoor shows by Lambchop and DMA’s.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, August 11.

Joe McElderry.

• The Manic Street Preachers are playing an alfresco show in Newcastle’s Times Square tomorrow, August 5. Tickets to see the veteran Welsh alternative rock act, formed in 1986 in Blackwood, Caerphilly, taking part in this year’s SSD Concerts’ Live from Times Square shows are £44. The trio, best known for their two No 1 singles, 1998’s If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next and 2000’s The Masses Against the Classes, have no new material to promote but did recently put out a 10th anniversary reissue of their eighth album, Send Away the Tigers. Their 12th and latest album, Futurology, was a No 2 hit in 2014, their highest chart placing since Send Away the Tigers reached the same position seven years previously. The Cribs, Public Service Broadcasting and Dream Wife will be supporting. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk/times-square

• Alternative rock band Coma Violet are playing a home-town show at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 tomorrow, August 5. Tickets to see the quartet, formed this year4, cost £5.05. Kings and Queens, Ilser and Escape the Empire will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Queen, Stone Roses and Killers tribute acts can be seen at Chester-le-Street’s Riverside Park tomorrow, August 5. Tickets, priced £20, to see Flash, Total Stone Roses and the Fillers playing their heroes’ hits at this year’s fake festival at the County Durham venue have sold out, but returns might be available on the day. Electric Temple, Toxic, 606, Dirt Monkey and None of the Above will be supporting. For details, go to www.fakefestivals.co.uk/2017/Chester-Le-Street.html

• Australian rock trio DMA’s are on at the Riverside in Newcastle tonight. Tickets, priced £12.50, to see the band, formed in 2012 in Sydney, have sold out but might be available from other sources. Their debut album, Hills End, was a No 36 hit last year. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk/live-events

• US alternative country act Lambchop are playing at the Riverside in Newcastle next Thursday, August 10, to promote their 12th album, For Love Often Turns Us Still, a No 51 hit last year. Tickets to see the band, formed in Nashville, Tennessee in 1986, cost £22.50. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk/live-events

• 2009 X Factor winner Joe McElderry is playing at the Sunderland Empire next Thursday, August 10. The 26-year-old South Tynesider is on the road to plug his fifth album, Saturday Night at the Movies, a No 10 hit released last month. Tickets cost £20 to £42, plus fees. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/shows/joe-mcelderry/sunderland-empire

• The Mitch Laddie Band are on at the Cluny 2 in Newcastle on Sunday, August 6, supported by Broken Levee. Tickets to see County Durham bluesman Laddie, 26, and his band are £8. For details, go to thecluny.com