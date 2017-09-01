7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by the View, Pet Shop Boys, Fratellis and Roddy Woomble

Here’s our 35th round-up of the year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including the return of Northumberland’s Lindisfarne Festival at Beal.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, September 8.

Idlewild frontman Roddy Woomble is playing a solo show in Gateshead next week.

• Beal Farm in Northumberland is hosting the third Lindisfarne Festival this weekend. The View are headlining tonight, September 1, and the Fratellis are doing likewise tomorrow, September 2. Other acts on the bill include Smoove and Turrell, Beans on Toast, the Lancashire Hotpots and the Pale White. Weekend tickets cost £89, and tomorrow-only tickets are £55. For details, go to www.lindisfarnefestival.com

• Movie legend Mel Brooks is staging an adaptation of his 1974 comedy film Young Frankenstein at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal ahead of its opening in London’s West End, at the Garrick Theatre, at the end of next month. Directed by Susan Stroman and starring Ross Noble, Lesley Joseph and Hadley Fraser, it runs until Saturday, September 9. Tickets cost from £19.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Tribute act the Whodlums are headlining a Teenage Cancer Trust benefit show at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tomorrow, September 2. Supporting the Who covers band will be the Ska Toons, the Weller Connection and Nearly Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birdz. Tickets cost £11.24. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Pop veterans the Pet Shop Boys are playing at the Sage Gateshead tomorrow and on Sunday, September 2 and 3. The duo – formed in London in 1991 and made up of Neil Tennant on vocals and Chris Lowe on keyboards – are on tour to promote their 13th album, Super, a No 3 hit following its release last year, and an ongoing series of reissues of their earlier LPs. Tickets to see North Tynesider Tennant, 63, and Lancashire-born Lowe, 57, best known for their four No 1 singles – West End Girls in 1985, It’s a Sin and Always on My Mind in 1987 and Heart in 1988 – cost £49.10, £70 and £80. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

The View.

• Idlewild frontman Roddy Woomble is on at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two on Monday, September 4. The Scottish folk-rocker is on tour to promote his fourth solo LP, The Deluder, a follow-up to 2013’s non-charting Listen to Keep being released today. Besides reaching No 92 with 2006’s My Secret is My Silence and No 73 with 2011’s The Impossible Song and Other Songs, Woomble has notched up two top 10 hits with Idlewild – The Remote Part, a No 3 in 2002, and Warnings/Promises, a No 9 in 2005 – and their seventh and latest album, 2015’s Everything Ever Written, was a No 20 hit for the band, formed in Edinburgh in 1995 and together from then until 2010 and since 2013. Tickets to see the North Ayrshire-born 41-year-old cost £16.40. Paige Temperley will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Ska veterans the English Beat are on at the Cluny in Newcastle on Sunday, September 3. The band, led by Dave Wakeling, are one of two offshoots of the original Beat, formed in the West Midlands in 1978, currently doing the rounds, the other being the Beat featuring Ranking Roger. Tickets cost £17.50. For details, go to thecluny.com

• West Yorkshire blues artist Chantel McGregor plays at the Cluny in Newcastle tomorrow, September 2. Her second and latest album, Lose Control, was released in 2015 as a follow-up to 2011’s Like No Other. Tickets to see the Bradford-born 31-year-old cost £12. Oil City Shakers will put on a support set. For details, go to thecluny.com