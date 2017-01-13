7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Tom Russell, Martin Barre and Trevor Sewell

Here’s our second round-up of 2017 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Tom Russell, Martin Barre and Rod Clements.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, January 20.

• US singer-songwriter Tom Russell is playing at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two on Tuesday, January 17. Tickets to see the 69-year-old Californian cost £19.35 or £17.20. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Blues-rocker Joanne Shaw Taylor can be seen at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two next Thursday, January 19. The 30-year-old, from the West Midlands, is on tour to promote her fifth album, Wild, a No 19 hit released in September. Tickets, priced £21.50, have sold out, but returns might be available on the night. Broken Witt Rebels will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• This year’s Christmas panto at Newcastle Theatre Royal, Cinderella, runs until Sunday, January 15. Tickets cost from £13. Its cast features Danny Adams, Clive Webb and Chris Hayward. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• The Blue Aeroplanes are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 tonight, January 13. The alternative rock act, founded in Bristol in 1981, are on the road to promote their 12th album, Welcome, Stranger!, released this month. Tickets cost £14.06. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Rod Clements, a founder member of north-east folk-rockers Lindisfarne, is playing at Newcastle’s Cluny 2 tonight, January 13, accompanied by Ian Thomson. Tickets to see North Tyneside-born Clements, 69, cost £10. For details, go to www.thecluny.com

• Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre is on at the Cluny in Newcastle next Thursday, January 19. Tickets to see the West Midlands-born 70-year-old cost £18.50. For details, go to www.thecluny.com

• Wearside blues act the Trevor Sewell Band are playing in the bistro bar at Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre and Opera House tomorrow night, January 14. Rod Clements and Ian Thomson will be supporting. Tickets cost £15. For details, go to tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk