7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by You Me at Six, Dan Owen, Haley Bonar and Blackberry Smoke

Here’s our 13th round-up of 2017 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including concerts by New Model Army, Dan Owen, Mallory Knox and Haley Bonar.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, April 7.

Haley Bonar is live in Newcastle next week.

• You Me at Six are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Monday night, April 3, albeit not at six. The five-piece rock act, formed in Surrey in 2004, are touring to promote their fifth album, Night People, a No 3 hit following its release in January. Tickets cost £32.62. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• US rockers Blackberry Smoke are calling in at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Tuesday, April 4, albeit not at six. The band, formed in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2000, are over here to plug their fifth album, Like an Arrow, a No 8 hit following its release in October last year. Tickets to see the five-piece act cost £22.50. Biters will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Up-and-coming pop singer Frances, alias Sophie Frances Cooke, will be performing at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 next Wednesday, April 5, to plug her debut album, Things I’ve Never Said, a no 43 hit upon its release earlier this month. Tickets to see the Oxfordshire-born 23-year-old cost £13.50. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Singer-songwriter Dan Owen is playing at Newcastle’s Think Tank on Tuesday, April 4, as part of a 16-date nationwide tour. The Shropshire-born 24-year-old, once nicknamed Blues Boy because of his enthusiasm for that musical genre, is getting out and about to give a further push to his Open Hands and Enemies EP, released in October. Tickets cost £8.80. For details, go to www.thinktanknewcastle.com or www.danowenmusic.com

New Model Army.

• Alternative rockers Mallory Knox are playing at Newcastle University’s students’ union tonight, March 31. Tickets to see the five-piece band, formed in Cambridgeshire in 2009, cost £17.60. They’re on the road to plug their third album, Wired, a No 18 hit following its release earlier this month. For details, go to www.nusu.co.uk/social/gigsandclubs

• Indie-folk singer-songwriter Haley Bonar can be seen at the Cluny in Newcastle on Monday, April 3. The 33-year-old, born in Canada but now living in the US, is this side of the Atlantic to promote her sixth full-length album, Impossible Dream, released last year as a follow-up to 2014’s Last War. Tickets cost £11. For details, go to www.haleybonar.com

• Alternative rock veterans New Model Army are playing at the Riverside in Newcastle next Wednesday, April 5. The band, formed in West Yorkshire back in 1980, released their 16th album, called Winter, in the decidedly unwintry month of August last year but still managed to notch up a No 25 hit, their highest chart placing since their sixth album, The Love of Hopeless Causes, reached No 22 in 1993. Tickets to see the band, still fronted by last remaining original member Justin Sullivan, cost £20. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk