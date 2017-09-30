A music resource for all

A keen classical music fan is hoping to take Mozart to the masses with the creation of a new website.

Alan Coxon, from Seaton Delaval, has set up www.classicalmusicnortheast.org.uk to give people across the north east the opportunity to find a forthcoming concert near them.

The avid listener has financed the site purely for his love of classical music and his eagerness to share his enjoyment and knowledge with others.

Alan said: “This means people can quickly find dates and venues of all their favourite classical music concerts in the same place, instead of spending ages searching through about 20 different websites.

“I’ve been looking for an information site for ages with no luck so I just decided to get a site made myself.

“Now everyone can use it free. There’s no ulterior motive – it’s purely a free music resource for all.”

Alan is also behind a series of concerts at Elsdon Avenue Church in Seaton Delaval, and the second event of the series takes place next month.

On Sunday, October 15, at 3pm, pianist Adam Taylor, whose programme includes Chopin’s favourite Ballade No.1 in G minor, will play.

Tickets are £8. Visit www.elsdonavenuechurch.org.uk