Musician Joey Landreth will be playing his only northern gig in Ashington.

Joey will be performing at the White House Social Club on Monday as part of his Whiskey Tour, supported by Sunderland-born singer and songwriter Paul Liddell.

Tickets priced £10 (plus £1 booking) are available from We Got Tickets at www.wegottickets.com/event/407812

Find out more at www.joeylandreth.com