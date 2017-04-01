Band takes regional title for second time

For the second year running a Newbiggin band has won a prestigious award.

Jayess Newbiggin Brass Band took the North of England Regional Championship title making it two years in a row the band have won the section four title.

Band manager George Cuthbertson said: “The band is playing better than ever and we’re on a fantastic run of form. Naturally, we’re delighted to win one of the biggest contests of the year again.

“We started the year by successfully defending our title in the Durham Festival of Brass at Peterlee, but this is the one every band wants. To bring home the Regional title two years in a row is an incredible achievement.”

The last time a band successfully defended the section four title was in 1986 and 1987, and they were from Newbiggin. They went on to win the National CISWO Championship in Blackpool in the autumn of 1987.

Jayess will represent the North East at the national finals in Cheltenham where members hope history will repeat itself.

George said: “We’ve only just realised that we were the last band to achieve this, and it was exactly thirty years ago. We definitely believe we can do it again.”