Band will bring back ‘70s

A top rock tribute band will be transporting audiences back to the 1970s when it performs in Blyth this week.

T.Rextasy has been performing all over the world for 25 years, a career that ironically out-lives Marc Bolan’s own T.Rex.

This year the band returns to venues across the UK to transport audiences back to the ‘70s for the Marc Bolan 40th anniversary tour.

Accepted as the world’s only official live tribute band dedicated to Marc Bolan and T.Rex, and the only band endorsed and approved by Bolan’s family, estate, original ex-members of T.Rex, and his catalogue management, T.Rextasy has been described as “beyond the boundaries of tribute”.

This full-on concert showcases all of the hits and more, with both electric and acoustic performances, faithfully recreating the energy and performance of the original band.

Bringing audiences to their feet across the globe, the whole family can enjoy the experience of being transported back to the 70s to re-live the experience of attending a Marc Bolan concert live.

The concert takes place on Friday, February 10 at the Phoenix Theatre.

Tickets cost £21 from the box office on 01670 367 228 or online at www.thephoenixtheatre.org.uk