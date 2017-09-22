Blake back with new tour

The hugely successful cross-over harmony boy band Blake is bringing its Songs of Stage and Screen tour to Blyth next week.

Following on from last year’s Christmas Eve BBC One appearance on David Walliams celebrates Dame Shirley Bassey, British harmony trio Blake are back with a new tour featuring the finest songs from stage and screen, with projections and lighting that bring the cinematic magic to life.

Linked together with the boys’ famous improvised banter, the show features music from Hanz Zimmer, Ennio Morricone, Leonard Bernstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Leonard Cohen, The Beach Boys and many more. This is the ultimate celebration of movies and musicals, all sung in thrilling, vocal harmony.

At each show the boys enlist the help of a local choir, giving them the chance to perform to packed theatres, and bringing the community together through music.

The tour follows appearances alongside Dame Shirley Bassey, with whom they released a Christmas single last December.

They will be on stage at the Phoenix theatre on Friday, September 29.

For tickets, visit www.phoenixtheatre.org.uk or contact the theatre’s box office on 01670 367228.