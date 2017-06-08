Bumper line-up for Picnic

A bumper programme of family fun will make up the Northumberland Miners’ Picnic.

The event, which ties into the county’s mining heritage and culture, takes place at Woodhorm Museum, Ashington, on Saturday.

It begins with a Miners’ Memorial Service at 10.15am, supported by Ashington Male Voice Choir and Ashington Colliery Band.

There will be local food and crafts on sale, while visitors can enjoy pop-up art workshops and street theatre.

Legendary north east band Lindisfarne opens the main stage at noon, with further musical entertainment from folk star Alistair Anderson, claw hammer banjo player Dan Walsh, the Ashington Colliery Band, Bedlington Brass Band, Ellington Colliery Band and Jayess Newbiggin Brass Band.

Anderson will also launch the new commission Wonderfolk, based on mythical creatures believed to live deep among the coal seams, with a ballad in their honour.

The Eliot Smith Dance Company will perform its latest work Pitman, inspired by Woodhorn’s paintings by the Ashington Group, while the Ned Corvan Shadow Troupe, sponsored by Sunday for Sammy, will sing the songs of Geordie music hall star Ned Corvan.

Closing the event is swing-honkytonk-rockabilly band Rob Heron and the Tea Pad Orchestra.

Woodhorn Charitable Trust chief executive Rowan Brown said: “I’m tremendously excited about the opportunity to experience my first Northumberland Miners’ Picnic and enjoy the incredible programme of Northumbrian arts, music, heritage and food.”

The event is supported by Ashington Town Council, bait and Northumberland County Council.

Parking, at £3.50, will be at the former Alcan site, with a shuttle transfer, while a free shuttle bus will operate from Ashington Leisure Centre from 10am.