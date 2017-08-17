CD is a hit for homeless

A punk pair from Blyth have brought together musicians from across the region to raise more than £2,000 for the homeless.

Tony and Karen Houghton, known as Sewer Rat and Karen Khaos in cover band Collision, recruited singers for a Christmas fundraising CD.

The Pretty Anarchists CD featured a version of Ralph McTell’s Streets of London (Newcastle), Fairy Tale of Newcastle, and a track written by Karen, with guitar by Michael Oliver, about a homeless person called Tommy No Shoes.

Guest musicians included Richard Craig on accordion and Tony Machin on mandolin, with sponsors, representatives from The People’s Kitchen and homeless people joining in the chorus.

It was done in Jason Vare’s Shagnut Studio in Bedlington and at BoomChang Records in Newcastle, before being released by ST UK, with all proceeds going to The People’s Kitchen.

Now £2,300 has been handed over to the organisation.

Trustee David Yellowley said: “It’s great that everyone in the punk community rallied around to help us. Already they are talking about doing a new single this Christmas for us.”

The CD, costing £5 plus postage, is still available at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/PKCD