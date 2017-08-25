Celebrate milestone at festival

The stage is set for a charity music festival at an award-winning pub.

The Keel Row in Seaton Delaval, which has recently won the Britvic Lifting Spirits Award for community contribution, will hold the event on Sunday.

The festival will feature a number of local bands, as well as a charity raffle, buffet, outdoor cocktail bar and an ice cream van for children.

It is being organised to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Blyth Star Enterprises – a not-for-profit organisation that provides living support, work experience and day services to people with learning disabilities and mental health issues.

All proceeds from the raffle will go to the scheme, which has a team of 60 full and part-time staff, plus ten volunteers, to help some 350 people across the region achieve independent living.

The Keel Row landlady Sharon Herron was first introduced to Blyth Star Enterprises chief executive Gordon Moore and chairman Tim Chrisp a number of years ago when they visited the pub.

Since then, she has held numerous fundraising activities, generating thousands of pounds for the charity.

Sharon said: “Having experienced the effects of mental ill health first hand, I understand more than most why having organisations like Blyth Star Enterprises is so important.

“For many people living with mental health problems or learning disabilities, having somebody there who cares about and understands what you’re going through can make a world of difference.

“The work that Gordon, Tim and their incredible team do is truly amazing.”

Gordon said: “Sharon has been a great advocate of Blyth Star Enterprises for many years and we are incredibly grateful to her for all of her hard work organising the music festival, and for all of the fundraising she has done besides.”

The festival will run from 5pm until closing time.