Choir’s finale to a big year

A choir will be continuing its centenary year with a Christmas concert this weekend.

Ashington and District Male Voice Choir has had an exciting and memorable year, and the singing continues with a performance on Saturday in St John’s Church, Seaton Hirst, at 7pm.

The programme will feature some of the choir’s favourites, but will also include a number of more recent well-known pieces, as well as many Christmas carols and songs with the opportunity for everyone to join in.

A new face will also be welcomed when respected tenor Tony Harbottle appears as the guest for the first time.

Tickets for the concert cost £6 and are available from choir members, Al’s Store in Station Road, St John’s Church or by phoning the secretary on 01670 815534. They are also for sale on the night at the door.

The Christmas period will be a busy time for the choir, which shows its increasing popularity.

Apart from the Centenary Christmas Concert, it has already performed in St Cuthbert’s Church, Bedlington, and St Margaret’s Church, Pegswood, and these are to be followed by two performances in the Portland Hotel, Ashington, charity singing in Eldon Square and a final concert for the year at Bedlingtonshire Golf Club.