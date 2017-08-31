Choir seeks more singers

Secret singers are being invited to reveal their talents and join a choir.

Ashington and District Male Voice Choir encourages all men, from late teens onwards, to give singing a try.

And now it has been awarded a grant from the Reeds Community First Fund to promote participation.

The group, which performs about 12 concerts a year across Northumberland, has also chosen to support Northumberland County Council’s civic head Anthony Murray’s chosen charity Macmillan Cancer Support for the year.

Two fund-raising concerts have already been planned at Wooler Parish Church on October 28 and County Hall, Morpeth, in April.

Weekly rehearsals, which take place on Thursday evenings in Stakeford and Bomarsund Sports and Community Centre, resume today, and musical director Jonathan Shaw is now planning the busy Christmas programme.

In March there will be a day’s workshop and concert in Blyth’s Phoenix Theatre when people will be invited to practice a few songs with the group before joining in the performance.

New members are welcome. No previous experience is required and there is a free six-week trial period.

Visit www.ashingtonmalevoicechoir.org