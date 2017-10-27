Concert to mark 150th anniversary

A concert will take place at the weekend as part of Ashington’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

Ashington Colliery Band will perform, and the concert will also include north east soprano Susan Robertson, who earlier this year was the guest singer at London’s New Year’s Day Parade.

It will take place on Sunday, at Northumberland YMCA in North View, at 7pm.

The sinking of the Bothal Mine Shaft in 1867 led to the rapid expansion of coal mining and development of Ashington.

Ashington Colliery Band is rooted in the mining industry and felt it was only fitting that the band celebrate the anniversary.

The band continues to represent Ashington around the country and will be leading the town’s Remembrance Day parade.

The concert is part of a wide range of events that have taken place in 2017 to mark the 150th anniversary, led by Ashington Town Council and partners.

There have been community clean-ups, tree planting and musical performances and other events.

Tickets cost £5 from band members, Northumberland YMCA, Ashington Town Council and Al’s in Station Road.