Festival names local acts

Organisers of the largest free family festival in the region have announced further details of the entertainment on offer, which will bring Blyth a full day of quality music and family entertainment.

The Northumberland Live Festival at Blyth on Saturday, June 24, will see The Undertones as the headline act, playing some of their timeless classics.

Main support to The Undertones will be new wave power pop band, Cryssis.

Singer and guitarist Dick York will be teaming up with his old drummer friend Vom Ritchie, from German stadium rockers, Die Toten Hosen. The band has a strong fan base in Germany, including Blyth’s twinned town of Solingen.

First of the local artists and bands to be announced in the line up is talented Ashington singer song writer Peesh. Peesh who is the lead singer in both Logoz and Junkster will perform an acoustic set.

More musical guests will be announced soon. The festival’s media partner is Metro Radio.

As well as the musical attractions, the festival will host street theatre, food, displays of military vehicles as well as Jessie the bubbleologist.

Keep up to date with the festival on Twitter @NlandLiveFest and Facebook at Northumberland Live.