Folk rock legends for Picnic

Organisers of Northumberland Miners’ Picnic are thrilled to announce that this year’s event will host one of the north east’s most well-known and loved bands.

Legendary 70s folk-rock pioneers Lindisfarne will entertain the crowds at the historic event, which will take place on Saturday, June 10, at Woodhorn Museum.

For more than 150 years the Miners’ Picnic has been the annual get together for mining communities, providing a time to unite and relax away from the dangers and daily grind of the coalface.

For 2017, Lindisfarne is guaranteed to get the crowd on its feet and singing along as they bring their unique sound, combining acoustic instruments like mandolin and fiddle with electric blues roots, to the Picnic.

Fronted by original founder-member Rod Clements on vocals, mandolin, fiddle and slide guitar, and with a repertoire including unforgettable songs like Meet Me On The Corner, Fog On The Tyne, Lady Eleanor and Run For Home, their reputation for live performance is second to none.

Rowan Brown, chief executive at Woodhorn Charitable Trust said: “The Picnic is a really significant day for everyone in the north east; it’s an opportunity to commemorate the contribution made by our coal mining communities in shaping our society, economy and landscape, and to look optimistically to our future by celebrating our unique contemporary culture.

“This year is particularly special as we are celebrating Ashington’s 150th anniversary. We are working with the town council to provide a special programme of educational events in the lead up to the Picnic, and Ashington Town Council has generously sponsored Lindisfarne’s performance.

“I am extremely grateful for the support of Ashington Town Council and Northumberland County Council, without which the event – now a much-loved part of our annual programme – would simply not be possible.”

More information on the full programme will be available shortly. Visit www.experiencewoodhorn.com