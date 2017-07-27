Free festival for family

After a successful Northumberland Live at Blyth, the same winning formula comes to Bedlington on Saturday.

The family-friendly festival will take place in the town’s Gallagher Park, with headline act The Commitments performing soul classics, such as Mustang Sally, Destination Anywhere and In the Midnight Hour.

The eight-piece band will perform all of the hits from the film and entertain the crowds with their instantly recognisable horn section and their sweet soul rhythm section.

Other musical entertainment on the bill includes the West End 80’s Mania Show, which features songs and dance from the age of synthesizers, painted faces, leggings and permed hair.

Also appearing are UB40 tribute band Ultimate 40, The Sleeze Sisters, The Understudies, Just So and Unplugged, along with many others.

As well as the musical attractions, a wide range of quality food from local suppliers and a family activity area will keep all of the family entertained. It starts at 10am.

Northumberland Live@ Bedlington has been made possible by partnership working between Northumberland County Council, Active Northumberland, East Bedlington Parish Council and West Bedlington Town Council.