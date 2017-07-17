A free music festival and family fun day will take place in Ashington next week.

Woodhorn Lane free music festival and family fun day is back this summer, delivering top quality original artists, mainstream bands and family activities, to appeal to as wide an audience as possible.

The much anticipated, annual music festival and family fun day is taking place from Friday, July 21, until Sunday, July 23, at Ashington Football Club.

The festival will feature top performances by artists including Hugh Cornwell, the original vocalist and guitarist from the ‘70s punk rock band, The Stranglers.

Hugh has had massive UK and European success with ten hit albums and 21 top 40 singles.

The Wilko Johnson Band is also making an appearance, featuring Wilko Johnson, member of the ‘70s pub rock/rhythm and blues band, Dr Feelgood. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Wilko Johnson Band and also sees the guitarist celebrating his 70th birthday.

There will also be a giant inflatable obstacle course, bouncy castles, face painting and more.

Events start at 11am on the Saturday and run throughout the Sunday.