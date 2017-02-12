Handsome Family can be seen plugging Unseen on tour this month

Their latest album might be called Unseen, but US alternative country act the Handsome Family are anything but seldom seen in these parts.

Considering that they hail from Albuquerque, New Mexico, the band – comprising husband and wife Brett and Rennie Sparks, backed up live by Jason Toth and Alex MacMahon – are perhaps surprisingly regular visitors to the north east, and they’re next here on Saturday, February 25, for a show at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two.

Tickets cost £16.13. Courtney Marie Andrews will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or handsomefamily.com

This is their third show in Gateshead in the last four years following visits to the Old Town Hall in May 2013 and March 2015.

The act, formed in Illinois in 1993, are over here this time round to promote their 10th album, Unseen, released last September.

That 10-track offering – in much the same vein as its predecessors but perhaps a bit more polished and comfortable about exercising restraint – was their first since 2013’s Wilderness and also their first since they were unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight in 2014 by the use of their 2003 album track Far From Any Road as the theme tune for the first series of the US TV series True Detective, starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

That prime-time exposure might not have yielded a hit for them, but the song, lifted from Singing Bones, their sixth album, by series soundtrack producer T-Bone Burnett, has gone on to rack up more than 20 million YouTube views.