Jesus and Mary Chain’s second coming yields first album for 19 years

The second coming of the Jesus and Mary Chain is about to yield their first album for almost 20 years, and fans of theirs in the north east will be given a sneak preview of it the day before it comes out.

The alternative rock veterans release their seventh album, Damage and Joy, next Friday, March 24, but they kick off a tour to promote it the night before, March 23, at the Riverside in Newcastle.

This will be the first LP released by the Scottish band, formed in East Kilbride in 1983 by brothers Jim and William Reid, since they got back together in 2007 after splitting up in 1999.

It’s also their first studio album since Munki, a No 47 hit in 1998, although they did record one song, All Things Must Pass, in 2008 for the soundtrack of the US TV series Heroes.

They’ve also put out a live album, recorded at Barrowland in Glasgow in 2015 during their tour to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of their debut LP, Psychocandy, a No 31 hit in 1985, and a couple of compilations, 2008’s The Power of Negative Thinking box set and 2010’s Upside Down, a two-CD best-of collection, since getting back together, but Damage and Joy, a 14-track set produced by Youth, alias Killing Joke bassist Martin Glover, and including a new version of All Things Must Pass is their first proper studio effort since then.

Explaining that 19-year gap between albums, frontman Jim, 55, said of his elder brother William, 58, the band’s guitarist: “We started to – can you believe? – listen to each other a bit more.

“In the last couple of years, we’ve buried the hatchet to some degree, and thankfully not into each other.

“Most people who know us would say that we haven’t mellowed that much.

“I think it was to do with the fact, dare I say it, that wisdom comes with age. Let’s live and let live, and let’s take each other’s opinions into account.

“The interesting thing about this record is what comes out of the speakers. To make a good record is an achievement if you’re 22, but to do it in your fifties, the way we are, I think is a minor miracle.”

Tickets for their Newcastle show, switched from Northumbria University’s students’ union, cost £27.50. For details, go to www.mynsu.co.uk/besocial/events or thejesusandmarychain.uk.com

Next Thursday’s show is their first in the city since a date at Westgate Road’s O2 Academy in 2015 as part of their Psychocandy 30th anniversary tour, and that, in turn, was their first since a Newcastle City Hall show in 1989, though they did play at Whitley Bay Ice Rink in 1992.

Their forthcoming tour will also take them to other cities including Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and Bristol.