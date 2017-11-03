Mark is making big waves

Blyth-based musician Mark Deeks is hoping to make waves with his new album, which showcases the region’s unique relationship with the sea.

Mark’s album, Left by the Sail Road, is a new collection of neo-classical piano music, which has the theme of water, specifically the sea and local coastlines.

The album contains eight new original piano solo pieces and a cover of the old ode to the sea by John Ireland, Sea Fever.

Mark said: “Music has the power to connect people. It creates emotion and it evokes images in the mind’s eye.

“My instrumental albums have no lyrics so the music itself tells the story and portrays the theme.

“I would like people to be able to listen to my new album from anywhere in the world and experience a taste of the beautiful Northumberland coastline.

“I live near the sea at South Beach, Blyth. Looking out across the waves, whatever the weather, never fails to inspire me.”

In the old Northumbrian language, phrases were used to describe things, rather than singular words. In old Northumbrian, Sail Road means ‘the sea’.

The music represents the beauty and power of the Northumbrian coastline. It has been left behind by the sail road.

Mark has teamed up with renowned seascape artist Mick Oxley, from Craster, who has created the album cover art ,which depicts a scene from Holy Island.

Mark is also playing an afternoon show at the Bowes Museum on Sunday, November 19.

The new album follows the success of his first album, lightburst, which sold around the world. Music website mainlypiano.com described it as “a truly outstanding debut and one of the albums of the year.”

The 40-year-old teaches music at New College, Durham and has a PhD in Heavy Metal.