Marking church’s 130th

Organisers are putting the final touches to a planned weekend of celebration in Ashington.

The Ashington Parish Church of the Holy Sepulchre will mark its 130th year with a variety of events this weekend, which coincidentally occur at the same time as the town’s own 150th anniversary.

And to honour the occasion, the church will be open on three days, Saturday to Monday, between 10am and 4pm, where full archives will be on display, showing the earliest baptism, marriage and funeral registers.

On Saturday, at 7pm, a concert will be performed by the Ashington and District Male Voice Choir, with tickets priced £6. An hour-long service of thanksgiving will take place at 3pm on Sunday, with Ashington Brass Band accompanying the hymns. Refreshments will also be available.

The Rev Chris Groocock, priest-in-charge, said: “On the evening of January 30, 1886, Holy Sepulchre Church held its first service, which was conducted by the Rev Butcher. Since then the church has seen too many services to count and been the centre of worship for several generations of Ashington families.

“Today we continue to be a thriving place of hope and peace and witness to God’s love through word and sacrament each and every week.”