Musicians tune into modern technology

A music group is hoping for hit after hit as it launches a new website.

Seghill Comrades Accordion and Fiddle Club has celebrated its tenth anniversary by joining the modern technological world and setting up the site.

It includes information about the club and its history, details of meetings, club news, guest performers, a diary of events, music equipment for sale, a gallery and contact details.

The club was founded from the disbanded Blyth Valley Accordion Band, which used the Comrades Club as a practice venue.

It meets every Tuesday, from 7pm to 10.30pm, with a set programme to start, followed by time for anyone who wishes to play solo or in groups.

The website can be found at www.accordionsatseghill.co.uk