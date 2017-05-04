Performers put on enthusiastic show

Talented pupils set toes tapping as they staged a much-loved musical.

The first stage performance in the new school of Bedlingtonshire Community High School was the musical Hairspray.

It was an exciting time for the school as the students had been working hard for the production and were excited to use the new sound and lighting equipment.

The props were well made, with plenty of attention to detail and quality.

All of the performers were incredibly enthusiastic and put their best efforts into making it a show that will never be forgotten, by them and those who came along to see it.

It was clear how much rehearsal time the performers had put into the show by how well they portrayed the characters on stage.

The performance flowed well between each scene, with the backstage crew always ready to move the props on and off stage.

The show itself was very entertaining, containing lots of energy, which radiated from the stage and put a smile on the faces in the audience.

l Hairspray is an American musical with music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman, and a book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan.