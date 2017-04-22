Royal Blood back in north east to plug second album

Following up a debut album as successful as Royal Blood’s self-titled 2014 LP might be a daunting prospect, but the alternative rock duo reckon they’re finally ready, three years on, to do just that.

How Did We Get So Dark?, their second album, is out on Friday, June 16, and it’s got a lot to live up to, its predecessor having topped the charts here and made the US top 20, as well as accumulating more awards than even Carol Vorderman could count.

Royal Blood live in Gateshead in 2015.

Like their 2014 debut, it’s co-produced by the Brighton duo, singer and bassist Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher, and Tom Dalgety, plus Jolyon Thomas this time round.

Recorded in Brussels and London, it’s made up of 10 tracks, including lead single Lights Out, already out, and Where Are You Now?, a new version of a track the band, formed in 2013, wrote for the soundtrack of the TV series Vinyl last year.

Kerr, 27, and Thatcher, 29, are hitting the road for a handful of dates next month to promote their new release, and they’re playing at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Thursday, May 18.

Tickets for that show at the Westgate Road venue go on sale next Friday, April 28. Black Honey will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle or royalbloodband.com

This will be their third Newcastle show following dates at Think Tank in 2013 and 2014, although they did appear across the river at the Sage Gateshead for 2015’s BBC Radio 6 Music Festival too.