Stage is set for festival

Thousands of music fans are expected to descend on Blyth this weekend as the Northumberland Live Festival returns.

The massive free music event will be headlined by The Undertones, with support from Germany-based new wave icons Cryssis and up-and-coming Indie band Pacific.

There will also be an array of homegrown talent, as well as family entertainers, military vehicle displays, a fair and a parachute display team.

Events committee chairman Kath Nisbet said: “To have 15,000 people enjoying themselves at a free family festival in Blyth is great for the town, and we are looking forward to yet another successful event.”

The Undertones shot to fame with the ground-breaking Teenage Kicks, following it up with a string of catchy hits, such as Here Comes The Summer and My Perfect Cousin.

After four studio albums and 13 singles, they broke up in 1983, but reformed in 1999 with new frontman Paul McLoone. They have since played sell-out festivals across Europe, but this will be their first visit to Blyth.

“Northumberland Live is all about bringing the very best international acts to south east Northumberland, and at the same time giving local performers a chance to star,” said Coun Nisbet.

“I’m delighted that this festival helps to put Blyth on the cultural map and encourages tourism and investment.

“The Undertones are a quality band that appeal to people of all ages, and together with a great range of support acts, Northumberland Live at Blyth is guaranteed to be a great, free, family fun day out.”

The festival is supported by Blyth Town Council.

Event organiser Mel Jackson said: “This is a great event for music lovers, families, the people of Northumberland and for those travelling from near and far to attend the festival and have a great free day out in Blyth.”

The Northumberland Live Festival takes place at Blyth Beach on Saturday, from 10am.