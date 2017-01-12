Undertones to play Blyth

The Undertones have been announced as the first band to play next year’s Northumberland Live series of festivals.

Timeless hits such as ‘Here Comes the Summer’, ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ and “My Perfect Cousin” will be heard across South Beach at Blyth on June 24 as well as the ground-breaking ‘Teenage Kicks’ which was famously played twice in a row by DJ John Peel.

Recently the band has played at sell-out venues and festivals all over Europe but it will be their first visit to Blyth.

Once again, Blyth Town Council will sponsor the Northumberland Live Festival at Blyth and Chairman of Blyth Town Council Events Committee, Coun Kath Nisbet, said: “Northumberland Live is all about bringing the very best international acts to South East Northumberland; and at the same time giving local performers a chance to star alongside these chart favourites.

“I’m delighted that this festival helps to put Blyth on the cultural map and encourages tourism and investment. The Undertones are a quality band that appeal to people of all ages and together with a great range of support acts, Northumberland Live at Blyth is guaranteed to be a great free family fun day out.”

For more see the event’s Facebook page or email northumberlandlive@gmail.com