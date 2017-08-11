‘Proper’ foodies festival

The Proper Food and Drink Festival, which has attracted thousands of visitors to locations across the north east, comes to Blyth for the first time this weekend.

The festival is taking place in Ridley Park and will feature some of the best local producers, as well as bars and entertainment and scrumptious street food to appeal to all kinds of tastes.

It will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, and entrance is free.

“Ridley Park is such a lovely place and we are delighted to bring our festival here,” said Mark Deakin, who, with his wife Shelley, organises the events.

Proper Food and Drink Festivals started in 2012 and have grown in number and popularity. This summer events have already been held in North Shields, South Shields, Whitley Bay and Cramlington.

“Thousands of people came to Cramlington, which was great to see. It’s made a big impact in the town already – and this was only the second time we’ve been there,” said Mark.

“We’re confident that Blyth will also be so well supported and its first festival will be the start of many more to come.”

The festival is aimed at both foodies and families who just want a good day out, enjoying the music, food and drink and discovering local produce.