Blackadder’s back for remembrance

A comedy is being staged at theatres across Tyneside and Northumberland this remembrance weekend.

Really Productions is bringing the side-splitting Blackadder Goes Forth to Blyth on Friday in support of Comic Relief and the Royal British Legion.

Set in 1917, in the trenches of the First World War, this incarnation of Edmund Blackadder sees him as a Captain in the British Army, finding himself trapped in the trenches, with another ‘big push’ planned.

His concern is to avoid being sent over the top to certain death, not helped by the incompetence of his comrades.

This amateur stage adaptation of Richard Curtis and Ben Elton’s award-winning series features a number of well-loved episodes and includes characters Darling, Melchett, Bob, Nurse Mary and Flashheart.

Join Captain Edmund Blackadder and his fellow dugout companions Baldrick and George for funny, yet poignant night on the Western Front as they continually try to escape from Melchett’s disastrous battle plans.

It will be shown at the Phoenix Theatre, at 7.30pm on Friday. Also at The Exchange, North Shields, on Saturday.

Tickets are available from the theatre box offices.