Cubs and scouts get ready for the stage

Young people are ready to hit the stage and shine as the biannual Blyth Valley Gang Show approaches.

And this year is extra special as it marks 25 years since the show first began in 1992.

The cubs and scouts have been rehearsing tirelessly since June practising and preparing for the performances, which take place at the Phoenix Theatre in Blyth.

The show features talented youngsters and adults performing a wide range of musical numbers, full of upbeat song and dance routines, alongside comedy skits and sketches.

Producer Robbie Leese said: “The show is suitable for all the family, with a wide mix of modern chart music, along with the traditional Gang Show tunes essential to any show.

“You don’t have to be a scout to enjoy our show. If you like a fast-paced variety show, then this is for you.

“The cast is very excited to hit the stage and celebrate this special anniversary year in style.”

The show runs from Wednesday, October 25 to Saturday, October 28, at 7pm, with a 2pm show on Saturday. Tickets are £9 evenings and £6 matinee, on 01670 367228 or www.blythvalleygangshow.org.uk