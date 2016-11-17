Dark insight into nosiness

A dark comedy about nosiness gone wild will be on stage at a Northumberland theatre.

Fish Eye will be performed at Seaton Delaval Arts Centre on Saturday.

When someone steals Pam’s Elizabethan sideboard she’s convinced that one of her neighbours is the culprit. Turning the idea of Neighbourhood Watch completely on its head, she decides to watch her neighbours instead. With the help of her nephew, who works in security, Pam graduates from curtain twitching to spy cameras hidden in hand-knitted novelties.

What Pam uncovers is what she’s always suspected, that her neighbours are all on the verge of terrible crimes.

Fish Eye is a very funny sideways take on how the hacking of every inch of our lives has run completely out of control.

Fish Eye is written by award-winning playwright Daniel Jamieson.

It is directed by Theatre Alibi’s Artistic Director Nikki Sved. Pam tells her own deeply dodgy story accompanied by live music and her very own spy camera footage.

Fish Eye takes to the stage at the Seaton Delaval Arts Centre on Saturday, November 19, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets priced £8 are available from 0191 237 5460 or online at www.seatondelavalartscentre.com