Drama turns to dark side

Locally-made theatre will be coming to a stage in Seaton Delaval this month.

Writer Richard Wilson is bringing a new play, Murder in the Ninetieth Degree, to Seaton Delaval Arts Centre, and this year it’s a little darker than usual.

Richard’s plays have been performed by Wave Theatre every year since 2010, recently making their home at the arts centre, a theatre run by community volunteers in the county.

This year, Richard and the talented team of local actors, writers and artists at Wave Theatre have murder on their minds.

The storyline of the play takes a dark and dramatic turn when eight strangers find themselves in a desperate situation, all trying to survive.

Surrounded by mystery and mistrust, the group must decide to work together in order to make it out alive, but all is not as it seems.

The show is directed, written, choreographed and composed by talented local residents, supported by a cast who shine in the spotlight.

Murder in the Ninetieth Degree runs from Thursday, October 19 to Sunday, October 21, at the Seaton Delaval Arts Centre.

Tickets cost from £6.50 to £8, and are available from www.seatondelavalartscentre.com