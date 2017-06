Mr Corvan’s Music Hall, a play about the region’s first music hall superstar, tours in the area from next week.

Ned Corvan was the first professional north east singer/songwriter in the 1800s and wrote a song about the New Hartley Mining disaster. His story comes to life in a funny-tragic tale.

The play is at New Hartley Community Centre on Monday, May 29, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £15, available on 0191 424 7788.