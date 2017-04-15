Magical panto for all ages

A magical pantomime will put a smile on the faces of all the family when it comes to Newsham next week.

The showcase at St Bede’s Church runs from Easter Monday until Sunday, April 23, and promises fun for all.

The church pantomime group will be staging Puss in Boots, written by Steve Arnott and Michael Harrison for Grimaldi Pantomimes.

The amateur cast will take the audience through the classic story of Jack the miller’s son and his magical talking cat as they take on the ogre and his evil henchmen, all in the name of love.

There is also a healthy dose of comedy routines, gags and more thigh slaps than you could keep count of at a traditional, fun-filled Easter family panto.

The church panto group was set up almost 30 years ago in 1988. The first run saw the group stage three shows and make £100 for the church’s funds. And it has never looked back.

The vicar used to write the scripts for the shows and has been involved in the group since it started.

Weekday performances are at 7.15pm, Saturday matinee at 1.30pm and 5.30pm, and Sunday at 5pm.

Tickets cost £6.50 adult, £5.50 children.

Call 07432 124303 to book your seats.