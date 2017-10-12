Players bring Dolly’s hits to stage

An hilarious comedy based on Dolly Parton’s song and hit movie 9 to 5 will be showing in Blyth until this weekend.

The Beaconsfield Players will be staging 9 to 5 at the Phoenix Theatre until Saturday, featuring original numbers from Parton’s Oscar, Tony and Grammy Award nominated score.

Cast member Cole Kelly’s mum is jetting in specially for the show, all the way from the United States.

Book tickets on 01670 367228.