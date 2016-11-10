Students excelled in stunning musical

Student performers have completed a stage marathon in their academy’s most ambitious production to date.

Bede Academy, in Blyth, pulled out all the stops to stage Les Misérables, considered to be among the most challenging musicals for young performers.

Set almost entirely to music, with virtually no spoken dialogue, the show required the performers to act in song, as well as to dance and carry out stage stunts during a three-night run before audiences of family and friends and a matinee for Year 6 students.

Since the show closed, the academy has been inundated with congratulations cards, emails and goodwill messages, comparing it favourably with those staged by professional theatre companies.

Bede head boy Jay Robinson, 18, who took the lead role of Jean Valjean, said: “I usually play fat, comic characters so this was even more rewarding because it really tested your limits and took you out of your comfort zone.”

Olivia Logan, 16, who played Fantine and is a grade six standard pop and theatre singer, said: “I’ve never done anything like it. It was very intense and has actually got me a lot more interested in performance.”