Taking Cinders and Buttons to the stage

A celebration is in order as community theatre the Seaton Delaval Arts Centre marks ten years since opening its doors.

And what better way to do it than going back to where it all began?

A spectacular production of Cinderella will take place in December to mark ten successful years of the venue. The first performance to grace the stage was Aladdin, performed by the Seaton Delaval Pantomime Society, and each year it has produced a family pantomime for all to enjoy.

This year Cinders, Buttons and a magical fairy godmother, and not forgetting the gruesome ugly sisters, take to the stage in a truly magical production of the most loved fairy tale of all.

It runs from Friday, December 2 to Saturday December 10 at the arts centre, at 7pm, with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 1pm. Book on 0191 237 5460.