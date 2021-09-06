Centre holding events for national Heritage Open Days

The Old Low Light Heritage Centre, on North Shields Fish Quay.

The Old Light Heritage Centre, on North Shields Fish Quay, is hosting events on Saturday, September 11, and September 12 as part of the national Heritage Open Days.

Between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, there is free entry to the exhibition ‘That’s Women’s Work’ about the important roles of women in fishing and maritime industries over the past 150 years.

The exhibition also shows works by local artists and crafts people including a shoal of more than 250 herring knitted by Old Low Light friends and some handknitted traditional fishermen’s ganseys.

On Saturday at 2pm as part of the launch of High Street Duets, a pop up choir, will be singing four new songs written by Beccy Owen and Daniel Bye.

On Sunday there will be a classic car show outside the Old Low Light by the North of England Classic and Pre-War Automobiles which is the largest historic vehicle club in the North of England.

Old Low Light centre director, Guy Moody, said: “We are looking forward to a great weekend. After such a lengthy period of lockdowns and restrictions, it is wonderful to be able to extend our programme of activities.

“We are very pleased to be taking part in the Heritage Open Days and hope visitors will enjoy our popular exhibition about the role of women in fishing and maritime industries over time.