Big screen blockbusters back at Vue Cramlington

Vue Cinema at Cramlington.

Highly anticipated sequel ‘Venom: Let there Be Carnage’, will be showing at Vue from Friday, October 16, and fans can book tickets now.

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as one of Marvel’s greatest and most twisted characters, the lethal protector Venom. After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock, the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady.

Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Epic science fiction film ‘Dune’ will be landing at Vue on Thursday, October 21.

Dune follows the story of a mythic and emotionally charged hero ‘Dune’, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding.

With captivating visuals, mesmerising music by Hanns Zimmer, and talented actors including Timothee Chalet and Zendaya Chani, this film was meant to be seen on the big screen in all its glory.

Fans of Wes Anderson will also be excited by the arrival of his latest work, ‘The French Dispatch’, on the big screen from Friday, October 22.

Anderson’s ninth collaboration with Bill Murray and eighth collaboration with Owen Wilson, accompanied by an all-star cast, tells the story of journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper, in a fictional twentieth century French city, who write for The French Dispatch Magazine.

With more blockbusters arriving in the coming weeks, it is is expected to bring even more people back to the cinema for the first time, as research from Vue’s Fulfilment Report, in conjunction with Kokoro, revealed that over a third of British cinema-goers have returned to the big screen.

Eduardo Leal, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said: “We’ve got a packed line-up of exciting new movies for everyone to enjoy over the autumn.

“Close behind the long-awaited release of No Time to Die, we have a combination of dramatic new films and blockbuster titles that keeps on coming.

"We’re delighted to provide another way for everyone to switch off from the outside world and get lost in great stories together instead.”