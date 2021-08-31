Dive in to explore the ocean as film festival returns

The Ocean Film Festival is returning to Playhouse Whitley Bay on September 8.

Playhouse Whitley Bay is playing host to The Ocean Film Festival on Wednesday, September 8.

Returning as a live theatre tour, the Ocean Film Festival features a collection of the world’s best ocean films, with seafaring adventure, carefree characters and incredible marine life.

This year’s line-up includes an iceberg-dodging kayak expedition, the extreme sport of skimboarding and much more.

Nell Teasdale, tour director said: “We can’t wait to set sail back into theatres with our latest inspirational collection of ocean films.

“Witness intrepid human-powered challenges, mind-boggling marine life and incredible ocean cinematography, without getting your feet wet!”

The Ocean Film Festival originated in Australia, with the aim of inspiring people to explore, respect, enjoy and protect the oceans.

As well as mesmerising films, each screening will see a free prize giveaway to win ocean-related goodies.

Organisers say none of the films on the live tour were shown in the Ocean Film Festival’s virtual events over lockdown.

“We’re so excited to share our latest collection of films and to bring together ocean-loving communities around the UK,” adds Nell.

“So dive into a night of ocean adventure – up on the big screen!”