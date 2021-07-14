Brad McClelland, from Amble, and his blonde bombshell partner Lucinda were voted least compatible by viewers and must now decide between themselves which one of them goes home and which one stays.

Lucinda admits: “I am in complete and utter shock.”

As their fellow Islanders watch on, the couple discuss who will go home and who will stay in the Villa.

Lucinda and Brad. Picture: ITV LOVE ISLAND, TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB

Or could they make a completely different decision and leave together?

Lucinda and Brad aren’t the only ones left with something to discuss after the result of the public vote, as Toby vents his frustrations to Chloe. Can they work things out?

And the competition heats up in today’s challenge as Kaz reads out a text about the prize: “Islanders, it’s time to lock horns and ruffle feathers in today’s boys versus girls challenge Stags vs Hens. Whoever wins gets a new arrival of the opposite sex #gameon #alltoplayfor”

Dressed up in classic hen and stag party outfits, the Islanders compete in games including giant flip cup and hoopla with a cheeky difference.

Brad has survived into the third week of the dating game but only avoided being booted out last week when Rachel Finni was introduced to the Majorcan villa and had to choose between Brad and Chuggs Wallis, with the loser getting his marching orders.

Luckily, Rachel picked Brad, but she was herself ousted from the show on Monday, July 12, after a recoupling and immediately admitted she had made a mistake.

Keen footballer Brad, who was a centre-forward for Alnwick Town and Amble Tavern before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, joined the show from the start on June 28. He also played for Ashington, Shilbottle CW, New Hartley Juniors and Amble St Cuthberts.

The 26-year-old labourer is a former pupil of Coquet High School in Amble.

He is also a regular customer at the town’s Lounge Bar, popping in for coffee at weekends and to meet up with friends in the evening.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.