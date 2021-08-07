Outdoor cinema nights return to Bamburgh Castle

Outdoor cinema at Bamburgh Castle.

Back by popular demand, Bamburgh Castle’s outdoor cinema nights return throughout August as part of the castle’s ‘Best Summer in History’ line-up of feel-good events.

Screenings include the ultimate romantic classic Dirty Dancing (August 13); sing along to all-time favourite musical, Grease (August 14); enjoy a foot stomping showing of box office hit Bohemian Rhapsody (August 27); and ABBA jukebox smash hit musical Mamma Mia! (August 28), all against the backdrop of Bamburgh Castle’s Inner Ward.

Cinema-goers can immerse themselves in the timeless cinematographic magic of Bamburgh Castle with a picnic and glass to hand as they watch some of the best-loved movies of all times.

Gates open at 6pm and the films are due to run from 8.30pm to approximately 10.30pm.

Snacks and refreshments will be available including a pop-up fish and chips bar, hot and cold snacks from The Guru Coffee Company and a bar available between 6pm and 9pm, although cinema goers are welcome to bring their own picnics and drinks (plastic glasses only). Remember to bring picnic chairs, a cosy throw and waterproof clothing in case of rain.

Showings will be laid out in a socially spacious way with ticket sales capped to allow a safe experience for everyone. And while organisers hope for warm, summer nights, screenings will still go ahead should it be raining.

Tickets to Bamburgh Castle outdoor cinema nights are priced at £19. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets can be booked online at www.bamburghcastle.com, where there is further information, plus terms and conditions.

Bamburgh Castle event manager Karen Larkin said: “Our outdoor cinema nights are always top-bill events and we’re delighted to be showing more screenings than ever before this year.