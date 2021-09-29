Cramlington organiser ready to show comedy play that satires Boris Johnson

Les Robson.

‘Boris Out!’ will be held at the Tyneside Irish Centre in Gallowgate, Newcastle, on Sunday, November 14, and organiser Les Robson is delighted with the response.

Les, from Cramlington, said: "Like all politicians Boris Johnson is ripe for parody. He has done at least 25 u-turns in the last 18 months and to paraphrase MP Dawn Butler, considering Johnson is a Tory, he is very liberal with the truth.

"Obviously, we could take aim at his personal life but this show isn't about that. It will be political satire and great fun.

"It's a show aimed at socialists so Tories, racists and royalists should give it a miss. It'll be like Spitting Image, except it'll be funny."

The show, which features, stand-up comedy, sketches, poems and songs will involve a cast of 16 professional performers from the region.

Les added: "The sketches are hilarious. I think it's important to hold politicians to account, especially these days.

"Sadly, the only opposition to Boris Johnson has come from professional footballers and the anti-racism organisations."

Les added: "I sent out 50 emails to tell people about the show and we sold out all 130 tickets in a fortnight. People want a good laugh and this will be a cracking show.

"Hence, the addition of a matinee performance at 3pm."