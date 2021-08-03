Host of summer fun for all the family at the Discovery Museum

Kiya Pauli, age 5, with mum doing crafts outside Discovery Museum.

The Discovery Museum, in Newcastle, will have entertainment for all ages from sport to space and fairgrounds to flight.

Every Wednesday over the holidays free drop in events are taking place outside on the museum plaza.

On Wednesday, August 4, families can join the Wonky Olympics – a comedy routine of two hapless PE teachers recreating the Olympic Games – with some cones, hula hoops and a tiny megaphone.

Carolyn Ball, Museum Manager, said: “To see people enjoying themselves in the museum again has been wonderful.

"We’ve got a packed programme of events this summer, and we’re looking forward to welcoming more people back to the museum.

“You don’t have to book ahead anymore, but the wellbeing of visitors and staff is still our priority so we are monitoring visitor numbers to ensure the museum does not become too crowded and to make sure that people have plenty of space.

"We recommend that visitors wear a face covering when visiting if they can, too. “

For all booking and event information, see www.discoverymuseum.org.uk

On Wednesday, August 11 and Thursday 12 vintage double decker buses will be on the plaza.

Every Tuesday and Thursday the museum team run 45-minute craft sessions on the weekly theme. Each child receives five craft activities to make and take home; booking is essential and costs £5.50 per child.

For family or household groups there are challenges in the Art Deco Great Hall on the fourth floor including a Marble Roller Coaster Challenge on Friday, August 20. Its £6 for the whole family and everything is provided; booking is essential.

The final theme of the summer is ‘Codes and Puzzles’ and there will be a live demonstration of the Enigma machine on September 3, the anniversary of the Allies declaring War on Nazi Germany.

Groups of up to six people can experience the thrill of the cockpit in the RAF’s Red Arrows flight simulator. £3.50 per person; participants must be over 1.07m.