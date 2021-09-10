New play set in a fictitious North East chippy set to go on regional tour

Haddock & Chips is touring the North East.

Directed by Jake Murray, Haddock & Chips is set on a busy night in Frankie’s, a fictitious chippy in Whitley Bay.

When reports start coming in of a little girl gone missing the community must pull together to find her before it’s too late.

Phillippa Wilson and Joe Caffrey will play all of the characters to come through Frankie’s doors providing a whistle stop encounter with Whitley Bay’s finest folk and an uplifting message about the power of ordinary people working together to care for one another.

Producer Carole Wears of CaroleW Productions explains: “Brimming with humour and humanity Haddock & Chips promises to capture the hearts and minds of audiences transporting them to the coastal town of Whitley Bay for a night of feel good entertainment.

"Haddock & Chips is a play about the people and communities that can be found in any seaside resort. You’ll almost be able to smell the sea air!”

Director Jake Murray added: “Haddock & Chips is a beautiful, funny, thought-provoking new play which is both moving and inspiring. The play has a big heart, a shrewd eye for human character and a real community spirit.”

Featuring original music from Bridie Jackson, Haddock & Chips will include dance scenes choreographed by Lee Proud.

As if that’s not enough, some lucky audience members will be gifted a limited edition Haddock & Chips salted chocolate created especially for the tour by Bev Stephenson of Gosforth based North Chocolates.

Theatregoers will also be explore a unique foyer artwork created by Newcastle based visual artist Michael Davies based on the themes of the play.

The play will preview at The Exchange in North Shields on Wednesday, October 20.

Its Northumberland shows are at Alnwick Playhouse on Tuesday, October 26 (2pm & 7.30pm), Queen’s Hall Arts Centre, Hexham on Thursday, October 28 (7.30pm), Middleton & Todridge Village Hall, near Cambo, on Sunday, October 31 (7.30pm) and The Maltings in Berwick on Friday, November 5 (7.30pm).

It concludes its North East run back at The Exchange from November 11-13.

The tour has been made possible using public funding by Arts Council England.